DHEC: Asian longhorned ticks found in SC, officials asking for help limiting spread of tick-borne illnesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say a new species of ticks have been spotted in the Palmetto State. The health agency says Asian longhorned ticks have been found in York, Lancaster, and Pickens counties.

Thus far, official say there have been no reports of the ticks spreading illnesses such as lyme disease or rocky mountain spotted fever, however their ability to spread those diseases is still concerning.

“While no documented cases of diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, or anaplasmosis have been reported in the United States due to bites from Asian longhorned ticks, the ability of this tick species to spread diseases that can make people and animals ill is a concern,” said Dr. Chris Evans, State Public Health Entomologist with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services. “However, more research is needed in the United States to better understand what diseases the Asian longhorned tick can spread and to what degree they are a health risk to people, livestock, and other animals. The ability of this tick species to increase its populations very quickly, leading to large infestations in a short amount of time, is also concerning.”

If you believe you’ve seen an Asian longhorned tick like, you’re urged to contact DHEC.

“The establishment of the Asian longhorned tick has real animal and human health concerns,” said Dr. Melissa Nolan, assistant professor of epidemiology in the Arnold School of Public Health and director for the UofSC Laboratory of Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases. “We are asking the public to send us any ticks they encounter in their everyday lives to help us track and monitor its spread. With local help, I believe we can slow the spread of this tick in our state.”

To safely submit a tick for surveillance, officials say you should use gloved hands, tweezers or another tool to safely collect the tick in send it in a sealed, puncture resistant bag to the Laboratory of Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases at 921 Assembly Street #417A Columbia, SC 29201. You’re asked to include your name, phone number, address of where the tick was collected, date of collection and say whether the tick was found on a human or animal.

In order to prevent exposure to tick-borne illnesses, DHEC says you should used EPA-registered insect repellents, wear protective clothing, check for ticks daily and shower with soap and shampoo after being outdoors.

You can find more information about Asian longhorned ticks by visiting www.clemson.edu/public/lph/sc-ticks.html.