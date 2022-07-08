First case of monkeypox detected in SC

Image: Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with DHEC say it has confirmed two cases of monkeypox, one in the Midlands and another in the Lowcountry.

Officials say the affected people will be monitored until they are no longer infectious in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We understand residents have concerns about how this virus might impact our state,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “We expected infections to eventually occur in South Carolina as part of the larger international outbreak, which is why DHEC has been planning a response for weeks. That said, monkeypox doesn’t spread easily and we believe the risk to the general population remains low at this time.”

According to DHEC epidemiology staffs in the Midlands and Lowcountry are completing contact investigations and offering vaccines to those who were exposed.

DHEC officials say the CDC has been notified.

According to experts, Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness. The typical illness begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body.

DHEC says most infections last two to four weeks.

Officials say monkeypox is not easily transmitted from person to person, it can be spread through prolonged face-to-face contact, skin-to-skin contact including sexual contact, and through contaminated materials like clothes or linens.

DHEC officials say if you are concerned that you have been exposed to someone with monkeypox infection or have a new, unusual rash, please seek medical attention from your usual healthcare provider, visit an urgent care center, or call your local health department.

Official say though the risk to the general population remains low, they encourage the public to inform themselves about monkeypox through reliable sources, including the DHEC website and the CDC website.