Columbia Police investigate shooting incident

(Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a shooting incident on Colonial Drive.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the 4400 block of Colonial Drive is temporarily closed as investigators look for evidence after a shooting.

Police say a male with a significant injury to the upper body is at a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. If you have any information please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.