SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter Fire Department are investigating a deadly fire that happened on Sunday, June 10.

According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, 75-year-old Kenneth Atkinson of Drew Street was pronounced dead from injuries sustained during a house fire.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.