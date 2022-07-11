Deputies: Fourth suspect returned to SC in death of 6 year old

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Orangeburg Co. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the last of four suspects in the fatal shooting of Winston Hunter, 6, has been returned to South Carolina.

The sheriff says Jeremiah Harley, 17, was extradited from New York and charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say three others have also been charged and extradited from New York after being arrested in the weeks following the child’s death.

According to deputies Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Illinois; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia; Seth James Phillips of Farmington, N.Y. are each facing the same charges.

Deputies say on May 16th the six year old was spending the evening at a gathering of family and friends when a light-colored sedan drove by and fired shots into the home in North, SC.