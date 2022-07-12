Family spokesperson: Murdaugh to be charged with murders of wife, son

ABC Columbia video images

Columbia, S.C. (WCIV)–Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing imminent charges related to the June 2021 killings of his late wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh, a family spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) met with the Murdaugh family Tuesday morning to share the news, John Marvin confirmed to WCIV’s Anne Emerson.

The investigation agency will be pursuing indictments from the State Grand Jury against Alex Murdaugh in connection to the killings.

John Marvin Murdaugh said SLED agents did not tell the family what charges specifically Murdaugh will face, but did confirm the charges are connected to the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

“We want the the truth,” John Marvin Murdaugh said, adding he has not been made privy to evidence SLED intends to present as justification for charges.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death outside their family home in the Moselle community of Colleton County late the night of June 7, 2021.

So far, no one has been charged specifically in connection to their deaths, but Alex Murdaugh’s criminal defense attorneys did confirm in the fall of 2021 he had been pegged as a person of interest in the case.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, has been in jail at the Richland County Detention Center since October 2021, awaiting trial on 81 state grand jury charges and four local criminal charges. Judge Alison Lee set his bond in December 2021 at $7 million.

All Alex Murdaugh’s prior charges up to this point have been related to decades of financial crimes and apparent drug trafficking uncovered during the state’s investigation of Maggie and Paul’s murders.

In addition to Alex Murdaugh, several of his alleged associates have been charged in connection to Murdaugh’s apparent fraud, money laundering and drug activities. Those alleged accomplices include former bank CEO Russell Laffitte, former attorney Cory Fleming, and Alex’s so-called drug dealer Curtis “Eddie” Smith.