Police searching for sexual assault suspect near College of Charleston

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–A warning tonight for anyone with loved ones attending the College of Charleston.

Authorities there are on the lookout for a sexual assault suspect near the campus.

The college released an emergency alert Monday afternoon describing a sexual assault incident that took place Sunday evening off of the college’s campus.

According to CofC, the victim was assaulted by a man she did not know between 5’8″ and 5’9″ who weighs approximately 120 lbs.

and has what are described as “very long dreadlocks.”