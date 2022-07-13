AP: Planned Parenthood sues over 6-week abortion ban in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) –Abortion access advocates have filed a lawsuit in South Carolina to block the state’s law banning abortion around six weeks. It’s the latest installment of a long legal battle over the so-called fetal heartbeat bill. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last year but a federal judge blocked it after a Planned Parenthood lawsuit.

Earlier this year, an appeals court upheld the injunction. But when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a federal court allowed the law to take effect.

Now Planned Parenthood and others are suing in the state courts again, this time arguing the ban violates the state constitution’s rights to privacy and equal protection.