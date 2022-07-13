Chapin business owner sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A Chapin business owner sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

A spokesperson for the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Travis Hammack owner of Paddle South Outfitters was sentenced after pleading guilty last month.

Hammack will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say in August of 2021, Hammack coerced an underage victim to send him sexually explicit images via social media.

The next day, the solicitor says, Hammack physically assaulted the victim.

Investigators say they also found explicit images of a minor on Hammack’s phone.