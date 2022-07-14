Murdaugh update: Colleton County Grand Jury meeting Thursday morning, SC assistant AG at court house

Colleton Co., S.C. (WCIV)–The Colleton County Grand Jury is convened Thursday morning, and the state’s lead prosecutor in cases involving Alex Murdaugh is at the court house.

ABC News 4 has been able to confirm Thursday’s meeting, and that South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters was seen entering the building that morning.

ABC News 4’s Anne Emerson called out to him asking if he was there for indictments surrounding embattled attorney Alex Murdaugh. He did not respond before going inside.

At this time, it is not known what the jurors will be reviewing when they meet at 10 a.m.

This comes days after ABC News 4 was told by a family member that Murdaugh is facing imminent charges related to the June 2021 deaths of his late wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh.

Alex’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh confirmed the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would pursue charges. However, it is not currently known what those charges consist of.

Maggie and Paul had been found shot to death outside of the family’s home in the Moselle area of Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

Since that incident, Alex has faced an onslaught of legal issues and charges related to fraud, theft and money laundering. However, he has not been charged in brutal killings of his late wife and son.

Murdaugh’s law license had been suspended in Sept. 2021 before he was ultimately disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday.