GG Jackson expected to commit to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C.— The number one player in the country is expected to commit to South Carolina, decommiting from UNC, according to a source and multiple reports Thursday.

Ridge View’s GG Jackson, a five-star prospect, will announce that decision within the next two weeks, according to Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

Jackson intends to reclassify and enroll at South Carolina this year, instead of waiting an extra year and signing with North Carolina. According to several reports, this decision was made due to Jackson wanting to be eligible for the NBA draft at an earlier date.

If Jackson were to commit to the University of South Carolina, this would make him the highest rated recruit in the Gamecocks men’s basketball program history.

Jackson’s commitment would give USC head coach Lamont Paris a huge boost nationally as he begins his tenure at South Carolina.

