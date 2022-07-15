Free after-school program “The HangOut” opens this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A group of non-profits have come together with a new free after-school program to help kids stay away from trouble.

“The HangOut” after school program debuts this fall at 611 Summit Avenue in Columbia.

It’s for kids 12 – 17 and will be open Mondays to Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Dr. Ronda Boyd, Executive Director of the Passion to Pay Project and Doris Drake, Executive Director of Rebirth Enterprise, about how this program can help middle and high school students reach out to mentors to keep them on the right path with activities geared towards their passions and goals.

Mike Myers, Executive Director of Harmony Youth Program also spoke about how the program will teach them to deal with conflict without resorting to guns or violence.

For more information, visit Passion to Pay’s Facebook page or Rebirth Enterprise’s website.

You can also call Dr. Boyd at (803) 238-5839 for more details.