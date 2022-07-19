Scientists Have Detected a Strange and Persistent Radio Wave From Distant Galaxy

John Farley,

Now this is cool!  Scientists have detected a strange and persistent radio wave from far, far away.  “Not only was it very long, lasting about3 seconds, but there were periodic peaks that were remarkably precise, emitting every fraction of a second — boom, boom, boom — like a heartbeat.”   Worth your read.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/radio-signal-heartbeat-in-space-distant-galaxy-billion-lightyears-away-scientists-mit-detect-researchers-chime-canada/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=173705150

