D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson hope to return to form in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At most programs, a 10-win season is something to celebrate.

Clemson has spent the last decade proving that it’s not like most programs.

The Tigers finished 10-3 in 2021 with a bowl win, yet the fanbase and national critics deemed it a disappointing season. By the standards that Dabo Swinney has set for his program, “disappointing” is an apt description for a year in which Clemson failed to win the ACC Championship for the first time since 2014.

2021 also represented a disappointment for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who entered the season as a Heisman favorite. He finished the year with more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9).

But the quarterback they call “Big Cinco” has shown a determination to reach his full potential in 2022. The Tigers signal caller showed up to ACC Media Days in Charlotte nearly 30 pounds lighter than his 245 listed last season. He hopes the physical transformation helps transform his game and results on the field in 2022.

Uiagalelei and the Tigers addressed the media Wednesday afternoon showing nothing but confidence that this team can return to the “Clemson Standard” this upcoming season.