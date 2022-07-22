Labor Department reports job seekers settle for part-time work

(CNN) — The Labor Department says only about two point two percent of workers have a part-time gig.

The reason? The tight labor market.

Typically, there are twice as many unemployed people looking for work than there are job openings– which forces some job seekers to settle for a part-time job when they really want a full-time position.

But now it’s almost the exact opposite, there are twice as many job openings as there are unemployed job seekers.

Experts say, whether it’ll stay this way depends on if we get into a recession, where more full-time workers could get laid off, pushing people to get part-time jobs.