New 988 lifeline helping more people than expected

(CNN) — In the first week of being activated, it appears the new three-digit suicide prevention lifeline is needed more than first anticipated.

According to new data from the department of health and human services, the 9-8-8 number received more than

96-thousand calls, texts and chats since its launch.

The volume of people reaching out was up about 45% percent from the week before the transition, and up 66% percent from the same time last year.

Health officials switched to a number that would be easier to remember July 16, 2022.