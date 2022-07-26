Manufacturer set to bring jobs, operations to Orangeburg County

Kuntai establishing operations in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’office announced Tuesday that an automotive parts manufacturer will invest 1.5 Million dollars in Orangeburg County for new operations.

Kuntai (North Charleston) Limited Corporation (Kuntai), operations are expected to get underway by October of this year.

The investment is expected to create 41 new jobs.

According to officials, Kuntai specializes in car floor mats and is a supplier for high-end original equipment manufacturers.

Officials say the center will be located at 152 Regional Parkway, Building F, in Orangeburg, Kuntai’s new facility will allow the company to produce floor mats and will be used as a base to further expand its business in the North American market.

Individuals interested in joining the Kuntai team should email resumes to the company.