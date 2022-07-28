Gamecock defensive lineman Rick Sandidge to retire from football due to injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s top signee from the 2018 recruiting class is hanging up his cleats.

Shane Beamer confirmed Thursday afternoon that South Carolina defensive lineman Rick Sandidge will not play in 2022, taking a medical hardship that will end his football career.

Sandidge underwent surgery on his ankle in August of last year before the season started, and never saw enough improvement to return to the football field.

Forever to thee 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/7QjrAOE6iU — Rick Sandidge jr (@Ricksandidgejr) July 28, 2022

Beamer said Sandidge will still be very involved with the team on the sidelines and in practice this fall.

Coming out of Concord High School in 2018, Sandidge was ranked as the 11th-best defensive tackle in the nation, and was the highest rated recruit in South Carolina’s class.

He finishes his career as a Gamecock with 34 games played from 2018-2020. Sandidge totaled 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks across three seasons.