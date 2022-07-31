Gamecocks land commitment from Dorman 4-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the last day of July, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks made one last splash on the summer recruiting trail.

South Carolina picked up its latest commitment, this time going to the Upstate to land it. With a bottle of syrup in hand, Dorman 4-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson became the latest blue-chip talent to choose the Gamecocks, picking South Carolina over the likes of Clemson, LSU, and North Carolina.

WATCH: Here's South Carolina's newest commit @MarkeeAnderson on why he chose @CoachSBeamer and the Gamecocks "They showed me the most love… every time I'm down there they always take good care of me and my family" H/T to @JMorrisWYFF4 for this video from the Upstate today! pic.twitter.com/49zxoRM5hO — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) July 31, 2022

Anderson is rated as the No. 5 interior lineman in the nation by 247 Sports, which also has him as the No. 136 overall player in the nation. That makes Anderson the highest rated commitment of South Carolina’s 2023 class, and the highest rated commitment in the Shane Beamer era in Columbia.

The Gamecocks now have the No. 22 recruiting class in the nation for 2023, with 15 total commitments. Seven of those commitments are 4-star recruits.