Back-to-School supplies getting more expensive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) Many students in the midlands will be returning to the classroom in the next few weeks and inflation is driving up cost for school supplies.

The national retail federation is predicting inflation will add 40 percent more this year to the cost of school supplies. The federation also reports compared to the past three years 40% of shoppers are looking to shop online to do more comparative shopping. Chris Hadley with Better Business Bureau says be careful of the clickbait scams that take you to unreliable sites.

“If you went to Amazon.com you’re going to see that ‘https’ right there. And if you go to sites that are foreign sites that are offering these incredibly too good to be true deals and it’s just a ‘http’ you’re not shopping on a secure site,” says Hadley.

Curissa McAlister says she is only buying the necessities for her children this year for back to school. She has advice for other parents who may be struggling to buy supplies.

“As far as school supplies go they have enough free stuff that we can go to to get free supplies and I know most parents got stuff from last year. Dig some of that stuff out them closets and out them baskets and bassinets and let them kids go to school that way,” says McAlister.

The BBB says even though children are the ones going back to school it’s important for parents to do their homework on big ticket items.

“These laptops, the I-pads, or any other computer accessories make sure they’re really doing a good job at researching the brands, customers reviews, and prices at various stores. That way they can get the best deal they can find,” says Hadley.