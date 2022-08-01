Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team.

The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.

“Just looking forward to putting something special together with this girls basketball program” Wallace said. “I look forward to engraining what I know into these girls and producing something special”.

Wallace looks to take what he has learned through his playing career and implement those principles into this girls basketball program. Hopes are high for Wallace as he stated the team was able to accomplish a great amount within a couple weeks over the summer.

Wallace is second all-time in career block shots in Carolina basketball history. After breaking records with the Garnet and Black, Wallace had his sights on the NBA when he signed as a free agent in 2007 with the Boston Celtics. He was later released by the Celtics and spent the rest of his career in the NBA G-League.

The GCA girls basketball team went 16-7 last season and made it to the third round of playoffs before being eliminated by Christ Church. With most of their team returning, Wallace looks to make a statement in his first year as head coach by elevating this girls team to a higher level.