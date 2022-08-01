Coast Guard rescues nine off of Beaufort coast

Daufuskie Island, S.C. (WOLO)–Members of the Coast Guard stationed in Charleston were able to rescue some stranded boaters over the weekend.

Officials with the Coast Guard say they rescued seven adults and two children from a boat stuck on an oyster bed off of Daufuskie Island near Beaufort Saturday night.

A mother and one child were taken to a nearby hospital following the rescue.

In a press release provided by the Coast Guard, Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Guarno, Station Tybee boarding officer said “We want to stress the importance of always staying vigilant on the water especially at night due to the decrease in visibility.”