Benedict to host SCHSL football championships for second consecutive year

COLUMBIA, S.C.— All five South Carolina High School League football championships will be played at Benedict College for the second straight year.

The SCHSL executive committee voted 15-1 Tuesday evening, keeping the championships at Charlie W. Johnson stadium.

The championships will take place between Friday December 1st and Saturday December 3rd. The class 3A championship game kicks off at 7 p.m. on December 1st. On December 2nd, the class 2A game will take place at 2 p.m., followed by the class A championship game at 7 p.m.

The final day of the championship games wrap up on December 3rd with class 5A playing at noon while class 4A kicks off at 6 p.m.

2022 SCHSL Football Championships

Thurs. Dec. 1 — 3A at 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 2 — 2A at 2 p.m.; 1A at 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 3 — 5A at noon; 4A at 6 p.m.