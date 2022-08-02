ESPN: Yankees send former Gamecock Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis Cardinals

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees shipped pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader on Tuesday, the teams announced.

New York also will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations as part of the deal, which was struck just before the trade deadline.

Montgomery has been a top performer for the Yankees, posting a 3.77 ERA in 272 innings across 51 starts the past two seasons.

Bader, who is currently on the injured list (foot), has played for the Cardinals across six seasons. He’s hitting .256/.303/.370 in 72 games this season with five homers.

The trade represents a homecoming for the 28-year-old outfielder, who grew up in Bronxville, New York, and was a fan of the Yankees.

Montgomery joins a rotation with Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas and will be an important pitcher for St. Louis moving forward with Steven Matz (knee) currently on the injured list. St. Louis also acquired Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Bader will join Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter in the Yankees outfielder and will likely take some playing time away from Aaron Hicks, who has struggled so far this season, hitting .230/.353/.330 across 91 games.