Midlands residents hang out with law enforcement at National Night Out events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Since 1984, National Night Out has been held on the first Tuesday of August.

Tuesday evening, that tradition continued in the Midlands.

“The premise of the event is to bridge the gap between local communities and law enforcement. It’s a beautiful thing to see law enforcement with members of the community at our location having fun and sharing a meal,” said Michael Parker, program director at The Meeting Place Church. “It’s very important. It makes our community a better place.”

Food, fun, games, resources and more were on display at The Meeting Place Church in north Columbia. The event was put on thanks to the church’s partnership with other community organizations.

“About four years ago, we reached out to Sheriff Leon Lott. We developed a relationship with him and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department,” Parker said. “This will be our fourth year hosting National Night Out. It’s just a way for us to give back to the community and serve.”

Alongside The Meeting Place Church’s Bishop Eric Freeman was Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. He addressed the crowd that came out to National Night Out.

“We have to work together to make sure we keep our communities safe. We’re just one part of it,” Lott said. “Thank you Bishop for what you do. Thank you for getting outside the four walls and into the community because this is where it’s at.”

As well as having fun, the event connects people to police programs in the community, such as neighborhood watches and Crime Stoppers.

“It’s about sending a message that we’re not going to tolerate crime in our community,” the sheriff said. “It gets friends and people out to know their neighbor. It brings people together.”

Columbia police officer Jeffrey Brink believes that the community has a big part to play when it comes to solving crimes.

“Our biggest challenge is getting that community involvement, but we’re seeing more trust being developed,” said Brink, Columbia Police Department patrol lieutenant. “Chief Holbrook has done a great job building that trust and implementing programs for us to get more engaged in the community. What we’ve seen is more collaboration, communication and better partnerships with external and internal partners.”

National Night Out events took place all across the Midlands as residents enjoyed a variety of fun activities alongside law enforcement.

“We aren’t on a call for service. We’re here to have fun. We’re here to laugh and joke but at the same time we have a job to do. We take our job to protect and help people seriously,” Brink said. “These are good opportunities to get to know one another and show that police officers are just regular people.”

The communities of Eastover, Forest Acres, Irmo, Manning, Newberry were some of those who held National Night Events of their own.