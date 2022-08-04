Newberry College addresses bullying on social media

Newberry, S.C. (WOLO)–A spokesperson for Newberry College says a social media post is affecting the college community and is under investigation.

The specifics of the post were not released due to what the college calls, “matters of privacy.”

The statement on behalf of Newberry College and its athletic department says the College does not condone or support bullying by, or against Newberry College students.

College officials say any conduct, including cyberbullying that is inconsistent with its policies and procedures will be addressed as outlined in the Student Handbook and Code of Conduct.

Officials say they have and will continue to take measures to make sure everyone feels safe and welcome and Newberry College.