Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital as a precaution. While the owner of the business was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon in a Violent Crime.

Phan remains behind bars tonight at a local detention center. A motive for the argument between the two has not yet been released as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

