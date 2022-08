Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say is wanted for six felonies.

Investigators say Justin Nelson is wanted for burglary, criminal domestic violence, and multiple distribution of lewd material charges.

Deputies say he is known to frequent the Windsor City area.

If you know where Nelson is call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-crime-s-c.