Search underway for suspect after shooting at Irmo Village Apartment complex

(STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) Police officers, tape, cruiser. IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Police Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex.

Irmo Police responded to a shooting at the Irmo Village Apartment Complex on Sunday, August 7th at around 1:30 am.

According to police arrest warrants have been obtained for 25-year-old Malik Rashoid Canty. Investigators say Canty forced his way into the residence armed with a gun, assaulted the occupant of the residence, and then shot another person. He fled the scene in a white 2010 Lexus ES300.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Canty faces a list of charges including burglary 1st, attempted murder, kidnapping, and domestic violence.

Irmo Police ask if you know the whereabouts of Malik Canty, please contact the Irmo Police Department at 803-785-2521 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.