Congressman Jim Clyburn announces rural development funding

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn was in Orangeburg Monday to announce $40 million in funding from the US Dept. of Agriculture for three rural development projects in the county.

Officials say the projects will help increase access to safe drinking water and sanitary disposal systems and improve the competitiveness of local businesses.

The announcement was also attended by US Undersecretary for rural development Xochitl Torres Small and State Director of Rural Development Dr. Saundra Glover.