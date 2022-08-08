Deputies: Suspect arrested in auto-shop murder

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say a woman is in custody in connection with an armed robbery turned murder at an auto repair shop.

Investigators say on July 19th Priscilla Graves arranged to meet Willie McDuffie at his maintenance shop on Airport Rd.

Deputies say she then conspired with another person to rob McDuffie.

According to deputies, McDuffie was robbed of a large sum of cash and shot several times.

Investigators say more arrests in this cases are expected.

If you have any information on this incident call the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office.