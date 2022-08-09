Does The Inflation Reduction Act Help with Global Warming?

Scientists have been warning us for years that Global Warming is a significant problem, that has and will continue to cause escalating problems for all of us. The fundamental issue is that we need to stop digging fuels (coal, oil, gas) from the ground and burning them – because burning them releases heat-trapping gases into the air. And clean, non-polluting solutions now exist (solar, wind, etc.) that are actually cheaper. So the question is this. Does the recent bill, passed by the Senate, help? Simply put, it’s not enough, but it’s a very good start. Here’s an very good analysis of the contents of Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on Global Warming.