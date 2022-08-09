Online shopping prices falling, per new report

CNN- In Consumer news, online shoppers are getting a break.

E-Commerce prices dropped one-percent in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.

Researchers there also say online prices fell two-percent in July on a month-over-month comparison.

Adobe says a lack of consumer confidence, less spending, and overstocked retailers are the likely factors in falling prices.

A report due Wednesday is expected to show the u-s inflation was eight-point-seven percent last month. while that would be down from the nine-point-one percent reported in June, it still remains higher-than-usual.