SC State fires athletics director Stacy Danley

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – South Carolina State University fired athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately, on Tuesday.

The school made the announcement Tuesday night. Danley was not under contract with the university.

“SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction,” said President Alexander Conyers. “We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Keisha Campbell has been appointed interim director of athletics.

Campbell is an SC State University Athletics Hall of Famer, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year and MEAC All-Time Team member. She previously served as head women’s basketball coach at SC State University, was athletics director for Hampton University and worked as director of championships for the NCAA.