Shane Beamer wants to see two changes made in college football

While the main topics in college football have revolved around NIL deals and the transfer portal, the second-year head coach said there’s two other ideas he has to improve the sport.

“We should be able to play another college team in some sort of scrimmage, exhibition preseason game,” Beamer said in a sit-down interview with ABC Columbia. “College Football is the only sport that does not have a preseason game before we begin regular season play.”

The head coach would be open to playing local schools in South Carolina, like Coastal Carolina, Furman, Wofford, Charleston Southern, and the Citadel.

The Gamecock head coach stated that he would also change the rule on the amount of players he is allowed to bring to preseason camp. He is currently only allowed to have 110 players at camp while Carolina holds 120 spots on their roster.

“We’ve got ten young men that have been working really hard this summer that we’re not allowed to bring into preseason camp for different reasons which I don’t agree with that,” Beamer said.

Beamer and the Gamecocks wrap up Fall practice September 1st and open the 2022 season at Williams Brice Stadium against Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus.