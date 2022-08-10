“I think it’s a huge win for us”: Paris details GG Jackson commitment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since landing the highest-rated recruit in program history, Lamont Paris spoke with the media to look ahead to the 2022-23 season.

Ridge View 5-star PF GG Jackson made national headlines last month when he became the first player to ever decommit from the UNC Tar Heels. Shortly after, he committed to South Carolina, becoming the first 5-star player to choose the Gamecocks since Spring Valley’s PJ Dozier in 2015.

Paris sat down 1-on-1 with ABC Columbia Wednesday afternoon to detail how he sold Jackson on the program, and what a high-profile commitment like Jackson means for the Gamecocks moving forward.