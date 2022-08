Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Investigators with SLED are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg Co.

According to authorities a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service and there was an exchange of gunfire between police and an armed man.

SLED says Tyler Mendez, 27 was killed in the exchange, not officers were injured.

According SLED this was the 23rd officer involved shooting this year.