Survey: SC among the worst states to live in the country

FILE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A new survey says South Carolina is one of the worst places to live in the country.

According to Wallethub, the Palmetto State is the sixth worst state in which to live.

The survey was based on factors like the percentage of the population in poverty, percentage of adults in poor health, and the percentage of people with insurance.

The worst place to live? Mississippi.

Massachusetts, according to the survey, is the best place to live.