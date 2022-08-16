Former Tiger Mackensie Alexander signs with NFL team

Former Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Alexander made 25 starts over 84 games from 2016-2021 with the Vikings and the Bengals. He has a career total of three interceptions along with 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Alexander was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

During his tenure at Clemson, Alexander recorded 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 12 pass breakups in 1,499 snaps over 27 career games as a Tiger. He would go on to earn All-America honors in 2014 while not allowing a touchdown in the final nine games of the 2014 season.