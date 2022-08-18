Suspect accused of breaking into multiple cars arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a 20 year old man they say is accused of breaking into several cars in the 300 block of Taylor Street. According to police, Jaheim Thomas was spotted by witness who reported the incident to authorities Wednesday . CPD says once they arrived at the scene they located Thomas hiding underneath a car. That wasn’t all Columbia Police found either. According to police, Thomas was in possession of burglary tools and now faces 6 counts of auto breaking & possession of burglary tools.

Thomas is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.