Donate school supplies for kids through I Serve With Joy’s Back 2 School Drive!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One non-profit is calling on the community to help kids start the school year off right!

I Serve With Joy’s Back 2 School Drive kicks off Thursday, August 25 at Rhino Medical Supply on 6 49-B Rosewood Drive from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Joy Campbell, I Serve With Joy’s Executive Director, about the community drive up event, where families can pick up free back to school and essential items like backpacks, pencils, paper, masks, hand sanitizer and more until supplies last.

The non-profit teamed up with Rhino Medical Supply and Voorhees College’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship.

This event is the finale of their Back 2 School Campaign w ith the goal of connecting local charities and businesses toward helping fill over 250 backpacks for underprivileged students in South Carolina.

They have set up drop off locations throughout South Carolina for you to donate school supplies until Wednesday, August 24.

The non-profit also encourages individual and family donations of $5, $10 or $100.

For a list of drop off locations and to donate, visit I Serve With Joy’s website.