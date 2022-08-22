SC State to implement security measures following shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–South carolina state university was placed on lock down over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson, the Orangeburg HBCU the school was placed on lock down just before midnight Sunday following a shooting near campus on Buckley St.

Official say the lock down was lifted at 2am Sunday.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the shooting as 27 year old Safiya Daniels of Irmo.

A South Carolina State student was also shot but officials say they are in stable condition.