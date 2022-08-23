SCDEW: Workers in SC quitting jobs at near record pace

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolinians are quitting their jobs at a near record pace.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, more than 82,000 people quit their jobs in June.

The agency says that’s one in every 27 people working in the state.

That being said, the agency adds that the number of hires and job openings continue to outpace the number of quits.

Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey says, “South Carolina’s job market continues to be supportive of a

dynamic, growing economy.”

He adds that September is Workforce Development Month and their will be ample opportunities for job-seekers in South Carolina.

For more information regarding upcoming hiring events go to SCDEW’s Workforce Development Month page.