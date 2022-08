Study shows women’s equality among worst in S.C.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina is among the worst states in the country when it comes to women’s equality.

According to a study conducted by wallethub.com the Palmetto State ranks 46th in equality between men and women.

The study was based on factors such as the income gap between men and women, as well as the number of women holding executive positions.

New Mexico had the highest ranking, Utah had the worst.