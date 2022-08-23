TSA reminds passengers of prohibited carry-on items

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers of items that are prohibited in your carry-on bags and must be checked.

David McMahon, the Federal Security Director for South Carolina, says he understands that as passengers prepare for airport travel they can become anxious and forget what’s inside their carry-on bags.

“It’s one of the reasons why we always ask passengers when bringing carry-on bags, to always empty it out, and pack it, and empty it out and pack it again,” McMahon says.

Common items that are prohibited in carry-on bags are liquids, gels, and aerosols that are over 3.4 ounces, pocket knives, pepper spray, and tools longer than seven inches.

According to TSA’s website, passengers should follow the 3-1-1 rule, which says, “You are allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in your carry-on bag and through the checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item. Placing these items in the small bag and separating from your carry-on baggage facilitates the screening process.”

McMahon also says a good saying to remember is, “If you can pump it, pour it, spread it, or spray it, and it’s over 3.4 ounces, then you need to check it.”

TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell says security will offer you options for the prohibited carry-on item if you forget to check it.

“If you have one of these items, we’re gonna let you know that you can take it back to the ticket counter to check it. If somebody brought you to the airport you can hand it off to them. If you parked at the airport you can go put it in your car. A lot of times people are just in a hurry to get through security and they’ll surrender the items at the checkpoint. But if you surrender it you cannot get it back,” says Howell.

Howell wants to also remind wedding couples who have destination weddings that if you keep the knife used to cut your wedding cake, remember to check the knife.

But, certain items like e-cigarettes and lithium batteries should be taken in your carry-on bag, and not checked. Follow the Federal Aviation Administration for those guidelines, here.

McMahon says anytime a prohibited item shows up at the security checkpoint, things are going to slow down.

“Anytime we have prohibited items, or if we have a firearm that comes through our checkpoint, you have to understand that that entire lane is essentially shut down. So if you’re a passenger traveling, and you see things start to slow down or there’s not something processing, there’s probably something going on with a prohibited item,” says McMahon.

According to McMahon, 11 firearms have been discovered in carry-on bags at Columbia Metropolitan Airport’s security checkpoints this year. Ten firearms that were not properly packaged in checked baggage were discovered at CAE as well.

For more information on regulations regarding checking firearms, visit TSA’s website here.