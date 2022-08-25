All Pelion area schools eligible for no-cost meals

(Courtesy: LCSD1 FSN)

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Good news for parents with students in Pelion.

According to a spokesperson for Lexington School Dist. One, the district is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as part of the National School Lunch Program.

Officials say that means participating schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at all times.

Participating schools in the district include: Forts Pond Elementary, Pelion Elementary, Pelion Middle and Pelion High.

District officials say any payments made prior to the announcement will be refunded to families immediately.