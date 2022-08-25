Lexington County Deputies arrest man accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle after pursuit

Devon Ray Shealy

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Deputies say 21 year old Devon Ray Shealy is facing multiple charges, accused of starting two pursuits and crashing into a patrol vehicle.

Deputies say on Wednesday, Shealy initiated a pursuit when he failed to pull over and eventually crashed into a patrol car. He was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle, say Deputies.

According to the Sheriff, the deputies later ended the pursuit.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, “Later during the shift, deputies again saw Shealy driving recklessly and attempted another traffic stop,” Koon said. Shealy initiated a second pursuit then bailed out of the truck as it was moving and ran away, say officials.

Koon said deputies arrested Shealy after a short foot chase.

Devon Ray Shealy faces multiple charges, including first-degree assault, four counts of failure to stop for blue lights, four counts of reckless driving and one count of larceny, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.