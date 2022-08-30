Deputies: Man charged with murder in Sumter shooting death

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– In Sumter Co., deputies say a man is charged with murder in a recent shooting.

Investigators say on August 19th they responded to what was initially reported as a drug overdose at a home on Antelope Dr.

When they arrived, deputies say the victim identified as Richard Preusser had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say James Barnes was still at the house when they arrived but lied to deputies and quickly fled the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office Barnes was arrested yesterday and charged with murder.

Deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident.