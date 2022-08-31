Deputies: Lexington Medical Center Medical Park evacuated following bomb threat
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–A spokesperson for the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept as well as a spokesperson for Lexington Medical Center confirm that a Lexington Medical Park Two was evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat.
Investigators say deputies and hospital security are working to determine the validity of the threat.
Officials say no injuries have been reported.
The building was cleared and re-opened a short time later.