Developer says “Attainable Housing” coming to downtown Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Attainable housing is coming to downtown Columbia.

Wednesday morning developers announced Midtown at Bull Street will open in the fall of 2023.

The development will feature 90, one, two, and three bedroom units along with a gazebo, exercise room, and playground.

In a statement provided in a press release Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says, “Attainable housing at the BullStreet District helps the city meet one of our most pressing needs because it helps keep workers in Columbia to benefit our workforce. Workers are leaving Columbia because the cost of housing is too high. Having attainable housing in one of our most high-profile developments is good for our city and our workforce and addresses a critical need.”

No word yet on what the rent will be for the units.